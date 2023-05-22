A Company Is Paying $100 An Hour To Watch TikToks

We hope you’ve got some blue light glasses because if you want to watch ten straight hours of TikToks for $100 an hour, you’re going to need some. But hey, that’s $1,000 in one day.

An influence marketing company called Ubiquitous is looking to hire three people to binge TikTok looking for trends. It’s a one-time gig, but it pays WELL. According to their site, you must apply by completing these steps:

Subscribe to Ubiquitous’ YouTube channel to stay up-to-date on the job. (They currently have 12K subscribers and looking to build on that.) Fill out the application form below with 50-100 words making your case as to why you are the best applicant. (Optional) Tweet about why you deserve the job and tag us (@Ubiquitous_HQ) in order to increase your chances of winning (and hey, follow us while you’re at it—why not?)

In their YouTube Short about it, they mention that “you were going to [scroll endlessly], so why not get paid for it?”

They specify that they’re looking for people who have a TikTok account and are familiar with the platform, can spot trends, and are at least 18 years old.