A “Clueless” Reboot Is in The Works, As If!

Ready or not 90’s kids, a Clueless reboot is in the works and chances are very strong that you’re going to have mixed emotions about this.

Clueless is the movie that was likely quoted more than any other movie toward the later portion of the 90’s. You couldn’t throw a rock 20 feet in any direction without hitting at least 38 people who had not only seen the movie but could almost quote the entire film verbatim.

Brace yourselves! A Clueless remake is in the works.

Very little is known about the movie given they haven’t even begun writing it. But, people are already speculating about characters. Specifically, will Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash or any other original cast members make a cameo?

Read more HERE.