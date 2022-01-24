      Weather Alert

“A Christmas Story” Sequel Is Coming With Original ‘Ralphie’ Peter Billingsley

Jan 24, 2022 @ 6:00am

Legendary and Warner Bros. are teaming up for a sequel to the holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley to be back as Ralphie.

The working title is A Christmas Story Christmas, and it will land on HBO Max directed by the guy behind the camera for The Christmas Chronicles on Netflix. The new story will take place in the 1970s and sees an adult Ralphie return to his house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

 

