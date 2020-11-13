A Cheetos Cookbook Is Here With Recipes From Celebrity Chefs
If you were ever like us and added Cheetos to your PB&J sandwich and called it gourmet, this is right up your alley.
The cookbook is wonderfully titled BON-APPE-CHEETOS: A Holiday Cookbook by Chester & Friends, and features the work of some of your favorite chefs. We’re talking 22 different delicious dishes created by the likes of Food Network’s Anne Burrell, Top Chef‘s Richard Blais, celebrity chef Ronnie Woo and Man V. Food host Casey Webb. They jazzed up mac & cheese, created a cheese ball that would make Chester the Cheetah proud, mashed potatoes and even fried green tomatoes (for the health).
It is not available for direct purchase, however you can visit Cheetos.com/cookbook and donate a minimum of $35.00 to World Central Kitchen, which will go to their #ChefsofAmerica COVID relief fund, and then you will receive a cookbook.
If you don’t happen to get a cookbook from there, you should still donate and then visit MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com, an online hub of recipes that are made using all of your favorite Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker foods. There you can find a few recipes from the cookbook to download.
