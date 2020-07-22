A Case From “Unsolved Mysteries” Gets New Leads
The body of Alonzo Brooks, a man whose case was featured in an episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, has been exhumed. The FBI recently reopened the 16-year-old case about the 23-year-old Black man who went missing in 2004 after a party in the majority-white town of La Cygne, Kansas. His body wasn’t found until weeks later, near the edge of a creek.
The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information resulting in an arrest connected to the Brooks case. The family said they have received new tips with information about the case since the episode of the mystery series aired earlier this month.
Terry Meurer, co-creator of the original Unsolved Mysteries and executive producer of the Netflix reboot, says that that Brooks’ case is one that relies on new witnesses coming forward who may have previously remained silent. Brooks’ family has long speculated that his death may have been the result of a hate crime.
