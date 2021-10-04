      Weather Alert

A Bellyflopping Boilermaker Cheerleader Was The Real Weekend MVP

Oct 4, 2021 @ 7:26am
With Kelly K as our resident Purdue University grad, we couldn’t ignore this legend-in-the-making. It was a wet, rainy, messy day in West Lafayette, Indiana for the Minnesota-Purdue game on Saturday, and the Boilermakers cheerleaders had some fun with it.

The Gophers ended up beating Purdue, 20-13, but the real winner was this bellyflopping Purdue cheerleader!

