A Bellyflopping Boilermaker Cheerleader Was The Real Weekend MVP

With Kelly K as our resident Purdue University grad, we couldn’t ignore this legend-in-the-making. It was a wet, rainy, messy day in West Lafayette, Indiana for the Minnesota-Purdue game on Saturday, and the Boilermakers cheerleaders had some fun with it.
The Gophers ended up beating Purdue, 20-13, but the real winner was this bellyflopping Purdue cheerleader!
Send it Saturday 😂. pic.twitter.com/LcuJRWOcTn
— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 2, 2021
