A “Barbie” Movie Is In The Works With Ryan Gosling As Ken

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros’ live-action movie, Barbie. They got Margot Robbie on board to play Barbie in last 2018, and the studio announced it January 2019.
Ryan Gosling set to play Ken opposite Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie https://t.co/4uyy2hNsbN pic.twitter.com/NVpd7z6WO4
— Page Six (@PageSix) October 25, 2021
Robbie will also co-produce the film, said in a statement at the time: “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”
