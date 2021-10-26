      Weather Alert

A “Barbie” Movie Is In The Works With Ryan Gosling As Ken

Oct 26, 2021 @ 6:00am
SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Actor Ryan Gosling attends 'First Man' photocall during 66th San Sebastian Film Festival on September 24, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros’ live-action movie, Barbie. They got Margot Robbie on board to play Barbie in last 2018, and the studio announced it January 2019.

Robbie will also co-produce the film, said in a statement at the time: “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

