A Barbie Movie is Being Made and The Actress Choice is Kind of Perfect

Mattel and Warner Bros. slayed the game by announcing Margot Robbie as their perfect choice to play Barbie in an upcoming live-action movie.

Honestly Margot Robbie is an ah-maz-ing pick!! From her work in movies such as “The Wolf of Wall Street”, beautiful looks resembling the doll and her swag, she’s going to kill it!

Some people were salty though that the other runner ups of Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer backed out.

Shoulda been Amy Schumer like originally planned — The Ether (@ppt_c) January 8, 2019

Nah I’m serious tho, I think it woulda been a cool spin since she obviously doesn’t fit the body type which is why she got bullied into backing out of the movie. — The Ether (@ppt_c) January 8, 2019

The movie is expected to come out in 2020 and it is Mattel and Warner Brothers first collaboration together. There is no information yet on the plot, title or release date for the film. All we know is the obvious that the movie is being made 60 years after Barbie was launched in March 1959.

We also know that Barbie the doll has had over 200 careers. If they made Robbie play 200 careers in one film, I think people would pee their pants laughing that she had a new job every day! Oh and she obviously has to marry Ken, duh.

Another thing we know is that the film focuses on the positive aspects of Barbie based off of what Robbie shared in an interview.

Robbie said, “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

Let’s just say we are very intrigued to see with what they come up with!