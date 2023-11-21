A Backstreet Boy & A Chainsmoker Walk Into A Bar

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 12: AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys performs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 12, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Backstreet Boy’s AJ McLean Jams w/ Chainsmokers for the F1 Las Vegas Party

Nope, not the setup to a joke you might hear your uncle tell. A-listers raced around the massive event as AJ McLean made a pit stop on the Vegas Strip during the Formula 1 Grand Prix festivities, and he did a surprise performance with The Chainsmokers.

AJ performed the Backstreet Boys’ classic hit ‘Everybody’ with the popular duo. Many A-listers were in attendance, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, French Montana, and more. The race marked the return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas after the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, and Justin Bieber was living it up as he was chosen to wave the checkered flag as Team Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won.

