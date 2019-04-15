A “Baby Shark” EDM Remix Happened At Coachella…And SLAYED

Back in November, EDM artist Jauz promised his Twitter followers he would play a remix of the nursery rhyme during his daytime Coachella set if he got 20,000 retweets. Clearly, his fans were excited to hear the remix, because the tweet quickly surpassed 20,000 retweets.

Jauz followed up on his highly-anticipated promise by remixing “Baby Shark” with the popular electronic song “Sandstorm.”

The crowd recognized the hit and immediately started dancing along to the catchy tune.

The DJ hyped up the remix before the festival with billboards boasting Jauz is “the real daddy shark.”

