A 7-Year-Old Gave A TED Talk About Playing With Your Kids

Aug 12, 2021 @ 6:00am

This 7-year-old just became the youngest to give a Ted talk…and she talked about the importance of playing with your kids! Molly Wright is a student from Queensland, Australia and she is already super interested in learning about child development.

Her speech was supported by UNICEF and it was all about play. Molly used research-backed ways that parents can support their child’s healthy brain development and she was even joined by a one-year-old and his father to help her demonstrate her points.

Molly stated that even a simple game of ‘peek-a-boo’ can make a world of difference because play is all about interacting. She said that every moment in parenting is a chance to connect, talk and play and she urged everyone to imagine a world where everyone did this and the impact it could have. 

 

