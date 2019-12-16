      Weather Alert

A 5 Year Old Helped Pay Off Her Classmates Lunch Debts By Selling Cookies And Hot Chocolate

A kindergartner in California decided to raise money to help fellow students who were unable to pay off their lunch debts.

The 5-year-old girl overheard another student’s mother mention that she was struggling to pay for something. She then asked her mom about it and she told her that some families were struggling to pay off their children’s lunch balances at school.

She decided to sell hot cocoa and cookies to raise money for the families.  She baked the cookies and made the hot cocoa herself and set up shop for three hours.

The money she raised ended up paying off the lunch balances for 123 students.

