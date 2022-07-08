      Weather Alert

A 23andMe Test Revealed Life-Saving Information

Jul 8, 2022 @ 6:00am

Andrew String says he ordered a 23andMe kit because there was a sale going on and he just wanted to look at his genealogy to find out if there was any health risks in his family.  He found out he had a deficiency of Factor II in his blood, which could lead to clotting. A week after he got his results his father collapsed due to blood clots in his lungs and heart. 

 

Doctors thought at first it was a lasting effect of Covid until Andrew remembered his test result. So they immediately changed the course of treatment and his dad is now recovering after being on life-support! Andrew has shared the results with the rest of the family, many of whom have ordered their own test kits.

