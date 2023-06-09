99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”

June 9, 2023 8:28AM EDT
Source: YouTube

How cool is this?

Preston Mutanga is a 14-year-old from Toronto that landed a gig as an animator on Across the Spider-Verse on Twitter. The directors, Chris Lord and Phil Miller, saw Mutanga had recreated the film’s trailer shot-for-shot in LEGO blocks and shared it on Twitter.

Lord and Miller directed 2014’s The LEGO Movie, so that was up their alley. When the team decided they wanted a scene in Across the Spider-Verse set in a LEGO universe, they went to the expert. Miller told The New York Times “We found out that it was a 14-year-old kid who made it and we were like, ‘This looks incredibly sophisticated for a nonadult, nonprofessional to have made,” “It blew us all away, including some of the best animators in the world.”

How did he get so good so young? He started making LEGO movies years ago after his dad introduced him to the 3D computer software Blender.

So Mutanga spent several weeks working on animating a LEGO sequence from his home in Toronto, having meetings on video with Miller every other week.

 

MORE HERE

