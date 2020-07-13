A 12-Year-Old Won $20,000 For Inventing A Device To Prevent Child Deaths In Hot Cars
How amazing is this?? Sadly about 38 kids die each year in hot cars. because their parents forgot them. So 12-year-old Lydia Denton wanted to do something about that. She just won $20,000 for inventing a device aimed at preventing kids dying in hot car seats.
She calls it the “Beat the Heat Car Seat,” that alerts parents and emergency officials when the car gets too hot. It’s portable and would cost about $50. She’s going to use part of the prize money to get it on the market.
