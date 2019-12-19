Camila Cabello Issues Apology For “Horrible and Hurtful Language”
In this Jan. 11, 2018 photo, Camila Cabello poses for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
After a Twitter account shared a series of posts believed to be from her old Tumblr account showed the singer using racially insensitive language, Camila has issued an apology to her fans. The posts were tweeted out this past Tuesday by a seemingly harmless fan account, going viral soon after. Although she didn’t directly say the reason behind the timing, the next day, Camila issued her apology in a tweet of her own, saying she will regret the language she used in her ignorance and youth forever.
“The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware,” said the pop star, adding that she now uses her platform “to speak out about injustice and inequality.” She concluded saying “I’ll continue doing that. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.” The Tumblr account that is linked to the singers comments was taken down soon after the posts went viral, but the damage had been done.
What do you think of Camila’s comments? Do you agree with fans who say she was just “young and dumb?”