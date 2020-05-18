Listen
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More
Featured
99.7 DJX Presents 5K for Kids
May 18, 2020 @ 1:40am
It’s the first ever 5K FOR KIDS with
99.7 DJX
,
102.3 Jack FM
,
ALT 105.1
,
Magic 101.3
and
B96.5
! This family friendly 5K race is
June 27th
at
Huber’s Orchard and Winery
! Your $25 registration includes the beautiful winding course of the orchard and farm, a t-shirt, and glass of wine with a signature wine glass from Huber’s!
To get registered for the first ever 5K FOR KIDS
click here
Safety is our number one priority so extra measures will be in place for every runner!
This race will be limited to 250 runners/walkers.
Start times will be staggered, with no more than 25 participants starting at one time. You will sign up for your start time when you sign up for the event.
Runners need to stay in their car or run solo to warm up until 5 minutes before their designated start time.
Packets with bibs will be mailed the week before the race.
Please bring your own water to carry with you as you participate. There will be no water stops along the course.
Post race snacks, including a bottle of water and snacks, will be pre-packaged.
If you are feeling under the weather or have a fever of any level, we ask you not to participate.
Plus, $5 from every ticket sold will benefit
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana
! Break out of the house, help kids, and have some socially responsible fun! From
Campbellsville University Louisville
,
Fleet Feet Louisville
, and
Frank Otte Nursery Super store on Bardstown Rd.
Let’s have some safe fun!
5k for kids
RMHC
Ronald McDonald House Kentuckiana
