98 Degrees On 25th Anniversary Tour

September 20, 2023 12:31PM EDT
Source: YouTube

98 Degrees is heading out on a 25th Anniversary tour, but you may not have known because everybody has been talking about a certain OTHER boy band getting back together LOL!

Even though it was for only one song. And in a recent interview, Nick Lachey said Justin Timberlake and company STOLE THEIR THUNDER. He was kidding, of course.  And his brother Drew added, quote, “When one succeeds, we all succeed.”

That OTHER band is teasing an album and tour tho..

