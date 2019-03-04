‘90210’ Is Coming Back With The Original Cast…And A Twist

The original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is set to reunite for a hyper-meta miniseries — simply titled 90210 — that will center around the actors trying to pull together a reboot of the original show.

It’s going to air this summer over 6 episodes on Fox. Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green will all play heightened versions of themselves in 90210. Picking up 19 years after the original series ended, the story lines in the show will be inspired by their real lives and relationships as they try to plan the revival.

That said, Luke Perry was not going to be a part of it as he was a castmember on ‘Riverdale’. And in a super sad update, he has passed away at the age of 52 after a massive stroke. MORE ON THAT STORY HERE