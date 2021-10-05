90-Year-Old William Shatner Is Going To Space

William Shatner is 90-years-old and he’s heading up on Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin’s upcoming flight October 12th.
“I’ve heard about space for a long time now,” William said in a statement. “I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.” Back in the day, he starred as Captain Kirk in the ‘Star Trek’ series. By the way, Shatner apparently has beef with WDRB?
It must be a slow news day. Your employee published on Twitter in August of 2016 a photo of me waiting for a flight at a local airport. It was not only an invasion of privacy but a personal safety issue as well. So continue to glorify your employee for doing a dangerous thing.🙄 https://t.co/RXf5pcwHGM
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021
It must be a slow news day. Your employee published on Twitter in August of 2016 a photo of me waiting for a flight at a local airport. It was not only an invasion of privacy but a personal safety issue as well. So continue to glorify your employee for doing a dangerous thing.🙄 https://t.co/RXf5pcwHGM
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021