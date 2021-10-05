      Weather Alert

90-Year-Old William Shatner Is Going To Space

Oct 5, 2021 @ 6:40am

William Shatner is 90-years-old and he’s heading up on Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin’s upcoming flight October 12th.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now,” William said in a statement. “I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.” Back in the day, he starred as Captain Kirk in the ‘Star Trek’ series. By the way, Shatner apparently has beef with WDRB?

TAGS
blue origin Captain Kirk Jeff Bezos space Star Trek William Shatner
POPULAR POSTS
Jeffersontown Police Have A New 7-Year-Old Chief Thanks To Make-A-Wish
The 2022 Halftime Show Was Announced
Missed Connections: Power Pants And GrubHub Banker
Britney Spears Is Baring All On Vacation
Win The Pumpkin King's Cash!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On