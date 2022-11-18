9-Year-Old Saves Choking Classmate

A fourth grader in Racine, Wisconsin, knew exactly what to do when a classmate started choking!

Essence Collier was enjoying lunch at her elementary school when the situation turned dangerous, but that did not phase her at all! A teacher saw Essence rush over and ran to help too! But within seconds of performing the Heimlich maneuver, the classmate was breathing fine! The teacher said I had never seen a student react like that before.

