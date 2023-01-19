9-1-1 Call For Jeremy Renner Released

Listening to the audio from the 9-1-1 call placed by a neighbor after Jeremy Renner was run over by his snow plow paints more of the picture of how dire his situation was. The caller describes his breaths as “shallow” and you could hear Renner moaning in pain in the background.

His ribs were crushed and there was “a lot of blood.” It was 22 minutes before a life flight was able to transport him. Renner shared he’s home to continue his recovery, which could take years to fully heal. In the meantime, Paramount+ has switched out promo art for the upcoming second season of Mayor of Kingstown out of respect for Renner’s situation. They removed cuts & bruises from his face.