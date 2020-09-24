89-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Guy Gets HUGE Tip From Getting Tik Tok Famous

      Breaking News
An 89-year-old pizza delivery man in Utah went viral on TikTok and it earned him a $12,000 tip. When ordering from Papa John’s, members of the Valdez family always request that their pizza be delivered by Derlin Newey.  Apparently, Newey always delivers orders with the same line: “Hello, are you looking for pizza?”

 

The Valdezes have frequently shared videos of Newey’s deliveries to their popular TikTok page, where the pizza man has won a bit of a fan base. After several fans asked why he was still working at his age, Carlos Valdez reportedly decided to raise money for the man and gathered $12,069 through TikTok.

 

 

