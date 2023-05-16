99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

81-Year-Old Martha Stewart Graces The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

May 16, 2023 7:45AM EDT
Martha Stewart, at age 81, is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured, calling the fact “historic.”  The cover was unveiled on the Today show and Martha is pretty proud of it.  “I like that picture.” 

She posed in the Dominican Republic for the shoot and appears in a total of ten looks. She joked to People magazine “It should have been 30 years ago,”  “That would have been great. It was not a goal I set for myself, but once asked, I thought to myself, let’s do it!”

Fun fact: Stewart’s career started as a model when she was 15, then she moved on to work as a Wall Street stockbroker and later started a catering business, which grew into the lifestyle media company.

