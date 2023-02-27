99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

8-Year-Old Raises Money For Favorite Server At Waffle House

February 27, 2023 6:25AM EST
Kayzen is 8 and has come to know Devonte from eating breakfast a lot at a Little Rock-area Waffle House.  He says Devonte is a hardworking dad with two little girls and a wife and when he found out Devonte has to walk or get a ride to work every day,..he knew he wanted to help. So Kayzen got some help to set up a GoFundMe, saying in the description that Devonte was looking for a decent-priced car.. but finding mold in their apartment has set them back. And after five days, the fundraising efforts have gained enough attention to more than double the $5,000 original goal.

And Kayzen and his family are helping Devonte get into another rental property, too!

 

MORE FROM WAVE3 HERE

