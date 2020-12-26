      Weather Alert

8 Surprising Facts About ‘Home Alone’

Dec 26, 2020 @ 1:37pm

More than likely you spent some time with this holiday classic this season.  Since it first debuted in 1990, ‘Home Alone’ has become a classic movie enjoyed by all. But do you know everything there is to know about Kevin McCallister’s mischievous antics with the two would-be robbers?

Here are some facts you may not have known about the holiday cult classic.

  1. During one of the movie’s many booby trap scenes, Daniel Stern agreed to have a live tarantula crawl across his face!
  2. Inspired by his own traveler’s anxiety, John Hughes wrote the script for ‘Home Alone’ in less than 10 days.
  3. The 4,250-square-foot home used as the McCallister household is worth over $1.5 million in real life.
  4. ‘Home Alone’ held the title of highest-grossing domestic live-action comedy for 27 years before being knocked out by ‘Never Say Die’ in 2017.
  5. Joe Pesci actually bit and broke skin on Macaulay Culkin’s finger while filming a rehearsal scene. Mac reportedly still has the scar.
  6. Robert De Niro was originally asked to portray one of the robbers but ultimately turned down the role.
  7. Some people believe Elvis Presley, who died in 1977, can be spotted in the background of one of the airport scenes.
  8. Producers cast a boy in costume as Buzz’s girlfriend in order to spare a girl being cast solely for the reason of being “funny-looking.”

How many times have you watched ‘Home Alone?’  If you’re anything like us, it’s been too many times to count!

TAGS
Daniel Stern Home Alone Joe Pesci John Hughes kevin mccallister Macaulay Culkin Robert De Niro
POPULAR POSTS
Saturday Night Live - Christmas Morning
Ed Sheeran "Afterglow"
Court Orders Baker to Stop Using Special Ingredient in Cookies
Kim Kardashian West Is Giving Away $500 To 1,000
What's Coming to Netflix in January 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE