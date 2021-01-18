      Weather Alert

8 Powerful Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes

Jan 17, 2021 @ 8:27pm

As we celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., we take a look at some of his most powerful quotes.

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

“Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.”

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that.”

“Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that.”

“We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience.”

“A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.”

“Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude.”

“We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope.”

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

