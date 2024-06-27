71-Year-Old Competes In Miss Texas USA Competition

Source: YouTube

And she looks UHMAZING.

71-year-old Marissa Teijo became the oldest contestant in Miss USA history when she competed in the Miss Texas pageant, something made possible due to changes in age limits and marital status.

For her, the best part of the pageant was seeing the reaction from women her age. “After the competition, she was told she was inspiring to woman of all ages. Her secret? Weight training, drink lots of water, don’t eat processed foods and use moisturizer!