7-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Gives Back To Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana

Source: YouTube

7-year-old Lance Meredith from Western Kentucky was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November of 2022 and started treatment at Norton Children’s in December. He had to be in the hospital and had several surgeries over the holidays and the thing that gave him comfort when his family couldn’t be with him was stuffed animals he was allowed to take with him to surgery.

So last June once he came to his mom and asked if he could save his money to buy stuffed animals for the kids in the hospital. That gave them the idea to start Strong Like Lance Stuffies…and donations poured in.

He not only donated to Norton Children’s but also gave 100 stuffed animals to kids at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana in downtown where his siblings and parents stayed so they could be near him!