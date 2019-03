Blurry Background of Animal feed product department in supermarket.

You’d thought you never hear these words; “Hey, let’s go to dinner at 7-Eleven.”

7-Eleven has opened its first sit-down cafe in Dallas.

Think more tapas than full-on entrees. The cafe offers a taco section, cold-pressed juices, made-to-order coffee drinks, a craft beer station, wines and ciders, freshly baked goods, plus a yogurt and ice cream bar.

More cafes are scheduled to open in San Diego and Washington D.C. soon.