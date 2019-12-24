“All I Want for Christmas Is You” New Music Video
Mariah Carey debuted a new music video for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” last week! It’s definitely what you needed in your life this holiday season, right? The new clip for the 25-year-old holiday classic that seems to be on a endless loop until the 26th premiered on a YouTube livestream hosted by Carey on Thursday night, with a live fan Q&A leading up to the video’s midnight premiere.
The original video was a grainy home video of the singer celebrating the festive season, quite the contrast to the new video which is a full Winter Wonderland. In her Santa bodysuit, Mariah is seen in a store window display at the beginning of the video, as a little girl peers through and eventually enters a Winter Wonderland filled with candy canes, toy soldiers, lots of snow and Mariah in a variety of blingy Christmas attire.
“We wanted to make a modern classic,” Carey said during the Q&A, “It’s kind of the opposite of the original video.” The 25th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas” has proven to be a big one for the singer as it hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and during the week of December 12th, it garnered 25 million streams. Which Mariah Carey video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is your favorite?