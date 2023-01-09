99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

50 Cent Working on “8 Mile” TV Show With Eminem

January 9, 2023 8:55AM EST
50 Cent revealed in a recent interview he’s developing a TV show based on “8 Mile” to further Eminem’s legacy. He said, “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100,” he added, noting that he feels it’s a necessary part of Eminem’s story.

According to 50 Cent, he’s the one who dreamed up the idea and it wasn’t hard getting Eminem on board. As for the plot, it would look deeper into the unique life of Eminem’s movie character Jimmy, aka “Rabbit”. It would also include real-life struggles Eminem has faced throughout his career and how he overcame them through determination and hard work.

 

