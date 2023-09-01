50 Cent Throws Mic Backstage And Hits A Woman

Source: YouTube

Cops are investigating after Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson hurled a mic off stage pretty good, and it ended up hitting a radio personality. During his concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Power 106 radio personality Bryhana Monegain was hit in the forehead by the mic, and showed pics on social media of a pretty nasty gash.

Jackson was apparently frustrated after being handed several mics that weren’t working properly during a duet with YG, and he was tossing to his crew backstage. But he had some sauce on that throw and Monegain just happened to be in the area. Cops don’t believe Jackson intended to hurt her, an his lawyer reiterated that: “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.”

