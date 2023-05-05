50 Cent Going Back On The Road For “Get Rich or Die Tryin” 20th Anniversary Tour

Source: YouTube

50 Cent is calling it “The Final Lap Tour” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his huge debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The album sold 9 million copies, so he’s going big with 50 stops! That includes a long run in North America, the UK, and Europe. Busta Rhymes will be on board for most of it, while Jeremih will be a part of the North American leg.

You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023! I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making… pic.twitter.com/xDFWzxJBRm — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2023

Fiddy will reportedly perform all his hits and fan-favorite songs, along with some songs he hasn’t performed live in decades. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale for the tour is set for Wednesday, May 10th; registration is now ongoing through Sunday, May 7th.

Any remaining tickets will then be available during a general on-sale starting Friday, May 12th via Ticketmaster.