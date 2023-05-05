99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

50 Cent Going Back On The Road For “Get Rich or Die Tryin” 20th Anniversary Tour

May 5, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Source: YouTube

50 Cent is calling it “The Final Lap Tour” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his huge debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The album sold 9 million copies, so he’s going big with 50 stops! That includes a long run in North America, the UK, and Europe. Busta Rhymes will be on board for most of it, while Jeremih will be a part of the North American leg.

Fiddy will reportedly perform all his hits and fan-favorite songs, along with some songs he hasn’t performed live in decades. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale for the tour is set for Wednesday, May 10th; registration is now ongoing through Sunday, May 7th.

Any remaining tickets will then be available during a general on-sale starting Friday, May 12th via Ticketmaster.

