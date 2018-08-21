50 Cent Frosty’s From Wendy’s

Frosty’s are only 50 cents!

Who doesn’t love a good Frosty from Wendy’s? How about being able to get one for 50 cents?!

Have you already called your bff’s and hopped in your car to head to Wendy’s?

While everyone is gearing up for Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks,(LAME)  Wendy’s made some news by announcing that their Frostys could be had for just 50 cents!

This deal is for a limited time. Wendy’s hasn’t said when the promotion will end so we’d suggest getting there and getting them now.

This is so much better than any PSL!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Post Malone’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing, All Passengers Safe Drake’s “In My Feelings” Lyrics Are Getting Kids Reading Drake Goes To A Girl’s Birthday Party At The Hospital The Best Snaps From The 2018 MTV VMAS Ben & Kelly Podcast This Nun Nails A First Pitch At The White Sox Game
Comments