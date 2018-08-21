50 Cent Frosty’s From Wendy’s

Frosty’s are only 50 cents!

Who doesn’t love a good Frosty from Wendy’s? How about being able to get one for 50 cents?!

Have you already called your bff’s and hopped in your car to head to Wendy’s?

While everyone is gearing up for Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks,(LAME) Wendy’s made some news by announcing that their Frostys could be had for just 50 cents!

Grab that piggy bank. 50¢ small Frosty is back! pic.twitter.com/OTJgate3sH — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 20, 2018

This deal is for a limited time. Wendy’s hasn’t said when the promotion will end so we’d suggest getting there and getting them now.

This is so much better than any PSL!