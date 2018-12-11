50 Cent Doesn’t Want Cardi B to Divorce Offset

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 20: Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson from 'Power' attends a photocall during the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 5 on June 20, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

OMG!! 50 keep your nose in your own business…

50 Cent is trying to play Cupid in order to keep Cardi B and Offset together.

MONEY MUSIC VIDEO WILL BE OUT SOON😘😘😘 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 10, 2018 at 3:40pm PST



Cardi posted a preview clip of her Money video on Instagram and 50 showed up in the comments saying, “That’s a cute outfit… but you gotta go home. That boy love you girl. No divorce, ok chill out.”

This comes after 50 Cent told Offset to go get Cardi after the breakup was announced. 50 said, “No you not getting a divorce Offset, go get her man. I don’t give a f**k what she say just kiss her ass man f**k it.”

50 Cent out here trying to be a marriage counselor… Stick to rapping!