5-Year-Old Indiana Boy Collects Stuffed Animals For Kids Who Need One

Jackson is 5…lives in Noblesville, IN and went to his parents a few days before Christmas with a plan.
He explained he had been “thinking about something for a lot of days” and wanted to collect stuffed animals for children who did not have one of their own, according to his mother, Abbi. He said, ‘If a kid feels sad, I want them to be able to get their stuffed animal and feel happy.”
So they started with asking relatives and friends to send unused teddy bears or donations to shop for the toys and the mission turned into “Jackson’s January of Joy.” They gave them to the fire department who said in a post they had collected 500 stuffed animals they were going to use to comfort kids when they go on calls.
He also gave 75 to the group Turn Away No Longer who passed them to kids in foster care. And he wants to keep it going by creating an Amazon wish list, which is online here.
