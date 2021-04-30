5 Suspects Arrested in Kidnapping of Lady Gaga’s Dogs That Critically Wounded The Dog Walker
The L.A. District Attorney has announced that five people have been arrested and charged in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s dogs and the shooting of her dog walker.
Three people were charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. One of the three, James Howard Jackson, was also hit with charges of one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felon carrying a firearm in a vehicle, and other charges.
The other two, Harold White and Jennifer McBride, were charged with accessory to murder.
On February 24, this group of people allegedly dognapped Gaga’s two French bulldogs and shot her dogwalker.