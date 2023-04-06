5 Seconds Of Summer Announce Live Album And World Tour
April 6, 2023 9:16AM EDT
Source: YouTube
5SOS have announced a new tour and live album.
On April 14, the digital version of “The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall” will be released by the band.
— 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOS) April 4, 2023
The album has new versions of songs from their back catalog, including songs from their most recent fifth studio album, 5SOS5, with a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-person gospel choir.
Fans in the UK can order the album through the band’s store until April 11 at 6 p.m. They will also go on a huge world tour that will include a stop at the “When We Were Young” festival in Las Vegas.
More about: