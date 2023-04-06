5 Seconds Of Summer Announce Live Album And World Tour

Source: YouTube

5SOS have announced a new tour and live album.

On April 14, the digital version of “The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall” will be released by the band.

The album has new versions of songs from their back catalog, including songs from their most recent fifth studio album, 5SOS5, with a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-person gospel choir.

Fans in the UK can order the album through the band’s store until April 11 at 6 p.m. They will also go on a huge world tour that will include a stop at the “When We Were Young” festival in Las Vegas.