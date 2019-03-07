40 Year Old Kills Dance Routine to Post Malone ‘Wow’

You know it’s going to be a great day when Will Smith comments on a post you’re featured in.

Mike Alancourt, a 40 year old man from Florida, killed his hip hop dance routine to Post Malone’s, ‘Wow.’

The video originated on the Instagram page of 1 Vibe Dance studio based in Jacksonville, Florida and received over 300,000 views.

It got the attention of Will Smith who reposted the video to his Instagram page where it now has 7.5 million views and rising.

 

YOOOOOOO! Dude is SLAYIN’ this thing!! 📹: @1vibedance @nopancakestoday

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Oh and it got the attention of Posty himself!

This is so FUCKING AWESOME!!

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on

