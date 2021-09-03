34 Athletes Will Represent Team Kentucky In Next Year’s Special Olympics

The 2022 Special Olympics will be held in Orlando and 34 athletes from the bluegrass will represent in artistic gymnastics, bocce, bowling flag football, gold, swimming, track and field and basketball.
In the first wave of athletes announced is 23-year-old Dallas Derringer, who will compete in bowling. 18-year-old Justin Hale and 30-year-old Austin Stine will swim for Kentucky. Seneca High School student Michaela Hickerson is the youngest member of Team Kentucky in track and field for her first games.
Caitlin Roy, 23, is the only Team Kentucky track star with experience at the USA Games. She won gold in the 200-meter and silver in the 100-meter in 2018.
Go Team Kentucky!
