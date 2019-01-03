336 Months Old, Adorable, Hilarious and PROUD!

Newborn baby feet in the mother hands

Parents NEVER want their kids to grow up. Well guess what? You don’t have to!! Just act like a kid or better yet, dress up like a newborn for your 28th birthday and do a photo shoot!

We’ve never seen anything more perfect. Nicole Ham was photographed by her friend Stephanie Smith for the big birthday. She even has a little sign next to her to describe her.

336 months old, loves champagne (same), hates dating in 2018 (LOL), Go Tigers!….Eh..? Regardless, this is BFF and life GOALS!

Posted by Southern Stitched Photography on Saturday, December 29, 2018

