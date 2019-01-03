336 Months Old, Adorable, Hilarious and PROUD!

Parents NEVER want their kids to grow up. Well guess what? You don’t have to!! Just act like a kid or better yet, dress up like a newborn for your 28th birthday and do a photo shoot!
We’ve never seen anything more perfect. Nicole Ham was photographed by her friend Stephanie Smith for the big birthday. She even has a little sign next to her to describe her.
336 months old, loves champagne (same), hates dating in 2018 (LOL), Go Tigers!….Eh..? Regardless, this is BFF and life GOALS!
