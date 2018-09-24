Shin Lim from AGT Gives Us Life We are ready to see his residency in Vegas now! He has even fooled Penn and Teller…TWICE. AGTAmerica's Got TalentMagicianPenn and TellerShin LimVegas SHARE RELATED CONTENT ‘Hocus Pocus’ Is Playing at the Haunted Louisville Palace 75 Year Old Naps With Cats At A Shelter and Raises Thousands Millie Bobby Brown Just Rapped On Stage with Maroon 5 AGT Finalist Is Arrested For Domestic Violence Prepare Yourself For the Disney Princess ColourPop Makeup Line You Need The ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival You’ve Wanted is Coming; Kristen Bell Confirms