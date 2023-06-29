300 Big Stars Ready To Strike In Hollywood

Source: YouTube

First it was the writers, now actors are ready to walk.

More than 300 members of the Screen Actors Guild, including some big names like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, have threatened to strike over wages with Hollywood studios, streamers, and production companies. The letter to studios give Friday June 30th as the deadline for an acceptable deal: “We hope you’ve heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough.” They sent that to the SAG-AFTRA Leadership & Negotiating Committee: “We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories.”

Other A-listers who attached their names are Rami Malek, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ben Stiller, and Neil Patrick Harris. The letter also mentions they want protections from AI using their likenesses with the growth of new technology.