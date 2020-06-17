      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

’30 Rock’ Is Coming Back For One Night…Sort Of

Jun 17, 2020 @ 6:59am

30 Rock is coming back to TV for one night only. But before you get too excited, it’s not for a new episode. They are just going to announce all the shows for the NBCUniversal 2020-2021 TV season.

’30 Rock’ ran from 2006 to 2013 with Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer).  They will all be back for an uninterrupted hour-long presentation. 

 

The special will air on NBC July 17th.

TAGS
30 rock NBCUniversal presentation TV lineup
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE