’30 Rock’ Is Coming Back For One Night…Sort Of
30 Rock is coming back to TV for one night only. But before you get too excited, it’s not for a new episode. They are just going to announce all the shows for the NBCUniversal 2020-2021 TV season.
’30 Rock’ ran from 2006 to 2013 with Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer). They will all be back for an uninterrupted hour-long presentation.
The special will air on NBC July 17th.