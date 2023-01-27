99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

3-Month-Old Conjoined Twins Are Successfully Separated

January 27, 2023 6:00AM EST
It’s a medical miracle after a grueling 11-hour surgery in Texas, 3-month-old twin sisters JamieLynn and AmieLynn are now in separate beds. They were born joined at the abdomen and shared a liver. It’s an extremely rare situation when conjoined twins are viable after birth…there are only 5-8 every year in the world.

More than 50 doctors and nurses came together to do the surgery at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.  Kudos to the medical team for pulling off this amazing medical miracle!

