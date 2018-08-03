Lays Has Released Their New Potato Chip Flavors and We Need the Fried Pickle Ones

Frito Lays has introduced their latest new flavors to the lineup, and this year the theme is all regional flavors from around the country. Naturally, the Midwest is Fried Pickles with ranch!

The eight regionally-available flavors are: Cajun spice (Central Gulf), chile con queso (Texas, Oklahoma, Mountain states, Southern California), Chesapeake Bay crab spice (Mid-Atlantic), Giordano’s deep-dish pizza(Heartland and Mid-America), fried pickles with ranch (Midwest): New England lobster roll (Northeast), pimento cheese (Southeast), and Thai sweet chili (Pacific Northwest).