22 Musicals In 12 Minutes With “Mary Poppins Returns” Stars Is MAGICAL

Emily Blunt and Lin Manual-Miranda from Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” join James Corden in recreating scenes from 22 musicals in 12 minutes IN ONE TAKE. And it’s pretty fantabulous!

RELATED CONTENT

And Winner of The Voice Is….!

Sandra Bullock Has A Genius Way To Fix The Oscars’ No Host Problem…

Penny Marshall Passes Away At 75

Steven Avery’s Lawyer Says New Evidence Could Overturn His Conviction

Backpack Kid Is Suing Video Games For Stealing His Moves

Meghan Markle’s Dad Is On TV Again Asking Her To Reach Out