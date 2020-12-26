21 Savage Played Secret Santa To 30 Kids In Georgia
Presents under Christmas tree, surface level
Rapper 21 Savage hooked up over 30 kids from the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in DeKalb County, GA with Christmas gifts.
Lorna Loh, the Executive Director at that YMCA, tells TMZ … last week the kids were asked to write letters to Santa with their wish lists. Unbeknownst to the kiddos — and their families — the YMCA staff went on a shopping spree and bought everything on their lists … courtesy of 21 Savage and his foundation.
https://twitter.com/tmz/status/1341692787566243840?s=21
Some of the most popular items requested were LOL surprise dolls, Legos and Hot Wheels. The kids who benefited are in the YMCA’s virtual learning program … many of whom are on financial assistance.
