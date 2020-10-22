21 Savage Launches Virtual Financial Literary Program With $100,000 In Scholarships
21 Savage has spent time teaching kids about money in the last couple of years. And now he is back to work in his hometown of Atlanta launching an online financial literacy and scholarship program in partnership with Chime. It will be a six-course program on finance that’s open for anyone to join. On top of the course, the program will start giving 100 high school students $1,000 scholarships.
The interactive program comes with lessons that will be available in both English and Spanish and cover important aspects of finances, including banking, budgeting, and credit scores. For high school students who want a chance to win one of the $1,000 scholarships, they must hand in an essay before December 4, after they complete the course.
The scholarship program is just the latest act of service 21 Savage has done for his hometown. Back in November, he served early Thanksgiving dinners to 300 families at the DeKalb County YMCA center in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
